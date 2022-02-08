Shocking! Raja Chaudhary opens up on his divorce battle, being deserted by parents and missing daughter Palak Tiwari

MUMBAI: Also read: Mesmerizing! Palak Tiwari’s ethnic attires have broken the internet, Check it out

In an interview with another news portal, Raja Chaudhary got candid about his life, marriage, divorces and missing his daughter. He answered all his questions with a lot of emotion.

Raja Chaudhary on trending since Saturday night:

Raja talked about Shradha Sharma’s interview and agreed that he has a drinking problem and that is his only issue. He has been to doctors and psychiatrists for the same. When talking about why he couldn’t quit alcohol he admitted that he is a heartbroken person and he is also fighting his drinking problem.

Raja on talking about his parents and living situation:

He said that he was staying with them in UP during the lockdown and referred to the fact that since he wasn’t doing anything, he wasn’t respected. He said that he devoted himself but his parents didn’t need him and asked him to return to Mumbai as he didn’t belong to the place where they stayed and so he left.

He continued saying that his life changed in 2007 when his then wife, Shweta Tiwari left him and he got into Bigg Boss and several things happened. He was portrayed badly but he insisted that he isn’t as bad.

Raja Chaudhary about being in touch with Shweta Tiwari:

He said that she has his number blocked and talked about his problem with her being that he didn’t get to talk it out and gave an example of pilots, wherein only one pilot got the parachute when he was deprived of it.

Raja Chaudhary on being in touch with daughter Palak Tiwari:

He said that he is in touch but she is very busy and that he is only in contact with her through emails and texting and waits for her replies. He doesn’t get a chance to meet Palak and isn’t sure if she chooses to ignore him or is very busy.

Raja Chaudhary talks about his wife Shveta Sood:

Raja said that she expects alimony from him and they are separated. A divorce battle in court could take place but he hopes it settles down.

Credits: Times of India