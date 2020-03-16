Shocking! Rakhi Sawant accuses Adil’s ex of separating them says “ They are people who are trying to separate us by sending my comedy videos to his parents and family so that they oppose our wedding I cry every day”

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the audience's hearts.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband, Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show. But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen very often how the actress broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life. The actress introduced her new love through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy.

ALSO READ : Must Read! Everything you need to know about Rakhi Sawant’s boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani’s ex-girlfriend Roshina Delavari

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, Adil.

Recently, Adil’s ex-girlfriend opened up about his relationship with Rakhi. She said their love is fake.

Owing to that Rakhi while talking to an entertainment portal said that “I cry every day as there are people in the Mysore who are wanting to separate us and are sending my comedy videos to his parents and all so that they judge me and break the marriage with Adil. But luckily Adil understands by profession and doesn’t judge me”

Well, there is no doubt that Adil and Rakhi are the most talked about couple in telly town.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Huge Drama! Adil Khan’s ex-girlfriend slams Rakhi Sawant for her recent tiff and patch-up at the airport