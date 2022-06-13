Shocking! Rakhi Sawant accuses ex-husband of gifting her with fake jewellery, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant has once again managed to grab public attention after she was spotted with her boyfriend Adil Khan at Oshiwara police station in Mumbai to file a complaint against her ex-husband Ritesh over his claims that he was “spending crores of rupees" on her and she had “no problem" receiving it. The Bigg Boss fame claims that Ritesh has allegedly hacked all her social media accounts.

Now, Rakhi has claimed that Ritesh didn’t help her at all during her mother’s treatment and it was Salman Khan who lent financial support to her. “He (Ritesh) is lying. And let me tell you the jewellery he gave me was fake. I went to a jeweller to sell it off when I needed money for my mother’s ongoing treatment. I was laughed at. I was told that it is not real gold," she was quoted saying.

Rakhi also clarified that she has got her social media accounts back. “As far as hacking into my social media accounts goes, he has returned my accounts to me. I have changed the passwords. And so, I shall take back the police complaint I lodged against him," she asserted.

Earlier, Rakhi claimed that when she and Ritesh were together, he was handling her social media accounts but after their separation, she did not change the passwords.

Credit: News 18