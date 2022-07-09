Shocking! Rakhi Sawant apologises to her love Adil and says, “I apologise to him for wearing revealing clothes as in Islam it’s not allowed”

Rakhi in her recent interview apologised to her love Adil as she did wear revealing clothes  as Adil had requested her once not to wear such clothes.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 11:29
Shocking! Rakhi Sawant apologises to her love Adil says “ I apologise to him for wearing revealing clothes as in Islam it’s not

MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the audience's heart.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband, Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show. But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

 We have seen that very often the actress broke down in front of the media, while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she found the love of her life. The actress introduced her new love through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, Adil.

ALSO READ : Shocking! Adil gets miffed with Rakhi Sawant at the airport as she says that she is unhappy with her life

The actress in a couple of her recent interviews has said that she would be getting married to Adil in a couple of months from now.

In a recent interview while interacting with media during a photo shoot the actress said, “I apologise to Adil for wearing revealing clothes and I know it isn’t allowed in Islam but I couldn’t do anything at the last moment as the fashion designer gave it to me, and I couldn’t try it before the photo shoot. But I will be careful the next time and not hurt my love Adil.”

She further said, “I have always told that I won’t upset Adil but suddenly the fashion designers gave me clothes like the old Rakhi and I had no choice.”

Well, there is no doubt that Rakhi and Adil are one of the most loved couples and the two, do give major couple goals!

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Shocking! Rakhi Sawant’s boyfriend Adil gets death treats for being with the actress in a relationship

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 15 Omung Kumar Salman Khan Voot Endemol Colors The Big Picture reality shows Pratik Sehajpal Shamita Shetty divorce Rakhi Sawant Ritiesh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 11:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Sherlyn and Prithvi attack Kritika after she spots them in Luthra Mansion
MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms produced and Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved TV shows among the...
Channa Mereya: Exciting! Darji's trick to brew romance between Aditya (Karan Wahi) and Ginni (Niyati Fatnani) post marriage.
MUMBAI : Darji will get to know that it is Ginni’s hasty decision which led to her getting married to Aditya. Now that...
Imlie: Emotional! Aryan breaks all his connections with Imlie, Imlie gets worried about Cheeni
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience is in love with the...
Rajjo: Amazing! Arjun gives Rajjo a piece of information, Arjun gets surprised seeing the medal
MUMBAI: Star Plus recently rolled out a brand new show titled Rajjo. The show is produced by Bits and Bots Media and...
Neeti Mohan joins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs as judge alongside Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik
MUMBAI: Having presented talented young kids and Super Moms with a chance to showcase their dancing talent on DID L’il...
Wonderful! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has unbelievable advance booking despite boycott calls on social media, details inside
MUMBAI : Brahmastra has been in news ever since it was announced. After multiple delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic,...
Recent Stories
Wonderful! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has unbelievable advance booking despite boycott calls on social medi
Wonderful! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has unbelievable advance booking despite boycott calls on social media, details inside
Latest Video