Shocking! Rakhi Sawant apologises to her love Adil and says, “I apologise to him for wearing revealing clothes as in Islam it’s not allowed”

MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the audience's heart.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband, Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show. But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen that very often the actress broke down in front of the media, while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she found the love of her life. The actress introduced her new love through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, Adil.

The actress in a couple of her recent interviews has said that she would be getting married to Adil in a couple of months from now.

In a recent interview while interacting with media during a photo shoot the actress said, “I apologise to Adil for wearing revealing clothes and I know it isn’t allowed in Islam but I couldn’t do anything at the last moment as the fashion designer gave it to me, and I couldn’t try it before the photo shoot. But I will be careful the next time and not hurt my love Adil.”

She further said, “I have always told that I won’t upset Adil but suddenly the fashion designers gave me clothes like the old Rakhi and I had no choice.”

Well, there is no doubt that Rakhi and Adil are one of the most loved couples and the two, do give major couple goals!

