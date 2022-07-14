Shocking! Rakhi Sawant breaks down as she reveals that she is the sole reason why Adil’s sister is not getting married says “ People tell Adil that you are in a relationship with Rakhi and we can't get our son married in such a family why am I a terrorist

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen very often how the actress broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life.

The actress introduced the love of her life through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, 'Adil'.

Now in a recent interview, the actress broke down and revealed how she is the reason why Adil’s sister is not getting married.

The actress said “ The family who comes to see her sister tells everyone that if Adil marries me then who will marry his sister and they wouldn’t allow their son to marry his sister. There are so many Muslim girls in the industry who have exposed and done item songs, then if I have come from a different background and done something different why am I being judged, am I a terrorist why would someone not marry me”

Well, seems like Rakhi is been and the brunt is being paid by Adil and his family for no more reason. But her true fans never judge her and they have always stood by her.

