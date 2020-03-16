Shocking! Rakhi Sawant confesses that she had suicidal thoughts says " I had planned to hang myself and video record it and left a message behind that if anything happens to me my ex–husband Ritiesh was responsible for it”

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the hearts of the audiences.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show.

But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines on the show as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake and finally she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen very often how the actress broke down in the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found love in her life.

The actress introduced the love of her life through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner Adil. ‘

In a recent interview, Rakhi spoke about her divorce and the pain she went post that where she said that “I will never forgive my ex-husband Ritiesh for what he did with my mother he left her in the hospital to bleed and I was in the Bigg Boss house he didn’t even pay or take care of her and I was hurt and couldn’t take it”

( ALSO READ : Oops! This outfit of Rakhi Sawant garners hilarious reactions from Netizens

She further said “ I went into depression didn’t speak to anyone and let me be honest I even got suicidal thoughts where I had decided to hang myself and record it and if anything happens to me then he would be responsible for it as so much he has hurt me the pain was so much that at that time I couldn’t understand anything”

Rakhi ended by saying “ It was that time that Adil came into my life and things changed for me as he took care of me and gave me all the love and I healed through his love”

Well, there is no doubt that Rakhi has gone through so much in life and finally, she seems to have found love and is relaxed.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Oh no! Rakhi Sawant is furious with a fan for this reason