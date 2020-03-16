Shocking! Rakhi Sawant erases ex –husband Ritesh’s named tattoo from her body

Rakhi Sawant who grabbed her headlines in Bigg Boss 15 as she has introduced her husband and post the show they announced their separation and now we came across a video where Rakhi is seen removing a tattoo of Ritiesh’s name.
Shocking! Rakhi Sawant erases ex –husband Ritesh’s named tattoo from her body

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the hearts of the audiences.

The actress had once said that she has been stressed about her mom's illness, and for years, she has been facing financial problems.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist of the show.

But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines on the show as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake and finally she ended the marriage and got divorced.

Now we came across a video where Rakhi is seen removing her ex – husband Ritiesh’s name that she had tattooed on her body.

She is seen saying that “Three years of marriage and finally Ritiesh is out of her life and body”

Well, we all did see how Rakhi’s marriage was in the Bigg Boss house and the audience had back then thought that it was a fake marriage.

But once it ended the actress did get a lot of support and love from her fans.

