Shocking! Rakhi Sawant reveals how Salman Khan and Farah Khan warned her about her marriage and had advised ending the marriage and she feels that Ritiesh used her to publicity

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular names in the world of entertainment, and recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she entered as the challenger and won the hearts of the audiences.

The actress had once said that she has been stressed about her mom's illness, and for years, she has been facing financial problems. That’s why she was looking for work, and that’s how she did Bigg Boss Season 14.

The viewers had loved her stint in the Bigg Boss house and they had unconditionally supported the actress.

The actress was back once again on Bigg Boss 15 and she entered the show as a wild card entry she won the finale task became the finalist of the show and is the only VIP member of the show.

But just a few days before the finale of the show she was eliminated from the show for which the actress was very upset.

She had grabbed the headlines on the show as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh and the fans were excited to see them both in the serial.

But many of them also said that there was a planned couple on the reality show and their marriage was fake.

A few days ago the actress had announced her divorce from her husband and said that he left her because he wasn’t interested in her anymore and that their marriage wasn’t legal and hence it ended.

Today while interacting with the media the actress was asked if Salman or Farah had given her any advice to leave him or not to which the actress said that “ Salman has nothing to do with all this and he along with Farah Khan has only advised me to leave him so that I live an independent life and am not under anyone. My life has got destroyed as I saw his money and got married but it wasn’t his mistake and its mine only, I don’t want to go to court nor do I want to put a case on him. He is a very nice guy and he has a problem with his first wife some illegal issues are on and because of that his mom and dad are suffering and hence he had to leave me.

She was asked about the kiss incident that took place post-Bigg Boss finale where she said “ He says I used him but I feel he used me and I didn’t use him at all. I had used him then by now I would have had a flat in my name, he has never given me any security by only giving me a chain doesn’t mean anything”

Well, there is no doubt that Rakhi is heartbroken as her marriage has ended.

