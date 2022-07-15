Shocking! Rakhi Sawant reveals how young actors were in a relationship with her for fame, sex and money says " After they used me they dumped me and never looked back at me"

Rakhi Sawant speaks about being used in a relationship where young actors used her for success and pleasure. Now the actress has found peace and true love in Adil.

MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen very often how the actress broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, 'Adil'.

In a recent interview, the actress spoke about how men used to be in a relationship with her for their benefit.

She said “Young boys used to be in a relationship with me for their own benefit they used me for sex, fame, money and work. Once their work was done they would dump me and never look back. I was on the ladder for their success and fame people have used me for their benefit. But now after I found Adil things are going on great and he is the first genuine guy I have met and I feel at peace”

Well, it’s good to see that Rakhi Sawant has found peace and love in her life.

