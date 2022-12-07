Shocking! Rakhi Sawant reveals when she would be embracing parenthood

Rakhi Sawant is one of the most loved personalities of television and recently while interacting with the media she spoke about parenthood.

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen very often how the actress broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, 'Adil'

While interacting with the media,  the journalist asked her when Salman Khan would become “Mama (Uncle)* that’s when the actress said that that’s in her and Adil’s hand. She said that the problem is that she isn’t married and first Adil’s sister’s marriage will take place than hers, and she is waiting until then and once she is married she would want to embrace parenthood.

Well, no doubt that Rakhi seems to be in the best phase of her life as she is in love.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video