Shocking! Rakhi Sawant’s boyfriend Adil reveals that he didn’t ask Rakhi to wear a Hijab and says, “Earlier, Rakhi’s dress used to be revealing and I cannot leave my religion and be complete with Rakhi and this profession”

Rakhi and Adil are two of the most loved couples of television and now recently, while interacting with the media Adil did speak about the restrictions he has with her dressing.

MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the audience's heart.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband, Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show. But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen that very often the actress broke down in front of the media, while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she found the love of her life. The actress introduced her new love through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, Adil.

In recent times, we have seen in many interviews how Rakhi had spoken about how she has changed her dressing style because of Adil and the restrictions he comes with because of his religion.

Now while interacting with the media recently, Adil was asked why he is stopping Rakhi from wearing what she wants to and to which he said, “I come from an Islamic background and Rakhi is a Christian. I cannot leave my religion behind and be with Rakhi in this industry as I have a family to look after and at the same time I have to respect my religion also”

He further said, "When it comes to Islam which is the religion he belongs to there is a lot of resistance when it comes to clothes. Initially, Rakhi’s clothes weren’t good as it was too revealing. I am not saying that she needs to wear a burka or hijab. Rakhi is changing and I am not forcing her to do so. It’s her wish completely”

Well, there is no doubt that Rakhi and Adil are one of the most loved couples and the two, do give major couple goals!

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

