Shocking! Rakhi Sawant's boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani's ex has a message for her

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant has responded to reports that she got a call from a girl who claimed to be the ex-girlfriend of her current boyfriend, Adil Khan Durrani. Rakhi had announced her new boyfriend earlier this month, and revealed that he is six years younger to her. The actress has also shared that Adil had gifted her a BMW. However, a girl named Roshina Delvari has now claimed that Adil is her boyfriend.

As per reports, Roshina called Rakhi and told her that she is from Mysore. She also claimed that she and Adil have been in a relationship for four years.

Roshina also shared details about the number of times she met Adil and she called Rakhi to ask her to stay away from Adil. However, Adil has denied all such claims made by Roshina and in fact she has also refused to comment.

Rakhi told the media in an interview, “Roshina’s call to me holds no water. She did call me, but Adil is only mine. She is his ex-girlfriend. And Adil and I are going to get married.”

Meanwhile, it seems like Rakhi Sawant is serious in love, and she wishes to spend the future with her boyfriend Adil Durrani.

For the past few days, the couple has been very vocal about their relationship and have taken to social media, on several occasions, to express their love for each other. In addition, a video of Rakhi flaunting her diamond ring have been doing the rounds on the internet, hinting at their engagement.

Credits: DNA India