Shocking! Rakhi Sawant's ex Ritesh’s first wife Snigdha demands monetary compensation from him

Ritesh's first wife Snigdha Priya had earlier filed a case against Ritesh for outraging a woman's modesty. Ritesh had then addressed the claims and shared that she is doing all these to trap him.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 20:44
MUMBAI: Ritesh's first wife Snigdha Priya had earlier filed a case against Ritesh for outraging a woman's modesty. Ritesh had then addressed the claims and shared that she is doing all these to trap him. Now, trouble for Ritesh, the ex-husband of Rakhi Sawant, is only going to mount with each passing day. While the family of Snigdha Priya refused to comment on the allegation made by Rakhi Sawant for abuse and beating her up, the case filed against him is still on.

Her family will continue with the cases filed against Ritesh Singh in a Patna
court. A family source said, “The hearing of the case of domestic violence and outraging a woman's modesty has been filed against him. Ritesh has to be taught a lesson and we will be doing it the legal way. We will be asking for compensation from him about the money spent on the marriage and the dowry amount that was given to him.”

For the unversed, Snigdha Priya had previously stated, “Ritesh's behavior in the Bigg Boss house with Rakhi Sawant has embarrassed me and his statement and interviews where he has tried to link me with my nephew is intolerable I am going to take action against him very soon. I will not let spoil my son's childhood and want to keep him away from the trash that his father is talking about I just want to keep him away from the man.”

On the other hand, Ritesh is currently in news for hacking second wife Rakhi Sawant’s social media account and also being violent with her.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI

