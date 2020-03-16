SHOCKING! Ram and Priya do this crazy ritual before starting their shoot in Bade Acche Lagte Hai

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported earlier, the show is all set to go in for a time leap which will have a fresh storyline as well as some new characters. However, the leap track will take forward and also intensify the troubles and problems between Ram and Priya.

The show has been high on drama for a long time now and it has further intensified after the show took a five-year leap.

Well now, Ram and Priya aka Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar unveil their morning mantra before beginning with their shoot, check it out:

We saw that Ram wanted to give something to Pihu. Vikram is emotional about this and wants Ram to learn the truth about his daughter.

We see that Adi and Brinda notice that something is amiss with Vikram and decide to come up with a plan by calling him for dinner. They will get Vikram intoxicated and in his intoxicated state, Vikram reveals the truth.

Adi and Brinda will be thoroughly shocked by this.

What do you think Adi and Brinda will do?

