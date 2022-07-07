SHOCKING! Ranbir Kapoor REPLACES Nilima Singh as Neela in Imlie; the upcoming episode of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar reveals the new track

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are all set to grace the stage of the show to promote their film Shamshera and you would surely see Dhara aka Shiny Doshi living her dream by shaking a leg with Ranbir. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 19:14
SHOCKING! Ranbir Kapoor REPLACES Nilima Singh as Neela in Imlie; the upcoming episode of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar reveals the

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

Well, we will soon see Pandya Parivaar participating and the breaking here is that Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are all set to grace the stage of the show to promote their film Shamshera and you would surely see Dhara aka Shiny Doshi living her dream by shaking a leg with Ranbir. Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan donning the character of Jordan from Rockstar, as we all know he is a great singer, and we can't wait to see whether he will be able to impress Ranbir Kapoor with his skills. 

Imlie and Anupama are once again against each other. Where Anupama asks Imlie why did she tell her to bring blue colour water to which Imlie says that she has brought it to drown her. Anupama gives a befitting reply saying that Imlie is so small that she would need a smaller bucked to drown her.

Imlie vouches to destroy the Shah family and tells Anupama that she will hurt the family so much that they won’t be able to heal. Well, seems like the upcoming episode is going to be very entertaining and the fans are going to have a super fun time.

In the upcoming episode,  Ranbir Kapoor takes lessons from Neela on becoming the torturous saas, he is the perfect choice to become the new Neela in the show and we are sure if that happens, Imlie will become the happiest Bahu from Star Parivaar. 

Check it out: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aryliannn (@arylieworld__)

Also read: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Wow! It’s Imlie VS Anupama which daughter – in – law and mother – in law; Nilima Singh aka Neela of Imlie steals the show

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

Star Plus Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Sumbul Touqeer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Imlie Fahman Khan Aryan raviwaar with star pariwaar Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Pandya Store Shamshera Shiny Doshi
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Latest Video