Shocking! Ranbir Kapoor will not grace the ‘Koffee with Karan’ show, Read to know more

‘Koffee With Karan’ is a television chat show hosted by Karan Johar that would witness guests like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and many other Bollywood biggies

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 13:45
ranbir

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s die-hard fans will be extremely disappointed to learn that the Brahmastra actor will not be gracing Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ show that will be aired on OTT. Well, you heard it right, as the information comes directly from the horse’s mouth and host Karan Johar confirms the news.

Karan stated that Ranbir has already informed him that he does not want to be a part of 'Koffee with Karan'. He said that people are scared these days because everything can become a headline and create sensation, and Ranbir is one of them.

The 'Brahmastra' star believes he will have to pay the price for the appearance for too long and he, thus, prefers to give the show a miss completely.

Karan Johar's much-awaited talk show 'Koffee with Karan' is all set to make a comeback, not on television, but this time directly on OTT.

If reports are to be believed, the guest list this time features some of the most popular names, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and others.

The talk show is expected to start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in July.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Latest Video