Shocking! Rashami Desai gives a sassy reply to her fan who asked her if she had a daughter

Rashami is a known personality of the television industry and she has a massive fan following, recently she took the Q and A round with her fans on social media and she gave a sassy reply to a fan who asked her about her daughter.
MUMBAI :Rashami Desai is huge in the entertainment industry and she has been around for more than a decade.

The actress rose to fame with her role as Uttaran where she essayed the role of Tapasya Thakur and became a household name, she was also seen in the successful serial Dil Se Dil Tak.

Post that she has been part of the most successful reality show Bigg Boss Season 13 where she was the finalist of the show and post that she was seen in Bigg Boss 15 where she had come as the challenger.

She was also part of movies like Dabangg 2, Pappu Ke Pyar Ho Gail etc and today she has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

The actress is quite active on social media and she does keep her fans and well wishers updated about her whereabouts.

Recently she took the Q and A round where one of her fans asked her about the certain reports that suggested she had a daughter, and the actress gave a sassy reply.

She said that there is no truth to this news and she likes children and her brother has two children and she loves them a lot and takes them as her own children and she is in a happy place.

Well, there is no doubt that today Rashami is a known personality and is having so many fans who keep bestowing a lot of love and support on her.

