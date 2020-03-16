Shocking! Real Naag visits the sets of Colors’ Naagin 6; fans say “Take Care Teju”

A real naag was recently spotted on the sets of Naagin 6. However, no one was harmed as the crew members put aside the naag with the help of a stick.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 17:44
Shocking! Real Naag visits the sets of Colors’ Naagin 6; fans say “Take Care Teju”

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with a shocking update from the world of television.  We have constantly been at the forefront of keeping you updated about all the latest whereabouts of various shows. 

Actors and actresses who shoot in remote locations have often spotted unwanted guests on their set. Monkeys are the most commonly spotted on the sets of several shows.

Also read: SHOCKING! Leopard attack on the sets of Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab's Woh To Hai Albelaa

But now, TellyChakkar has got an exclusive and shocking update regarding Naagin 6.

Well, a real naag was recently spotted on the sets of Naagin 6. However, no one was harmed as the crew members put aside the naag with the help of a stick.

Have a look!

Also read: Exclusive! Urvashi Dholakia is the most professional actor on the sets: Vishal Solanki on his stint in Naagin 6

Well, one of the fans captioned the video, “Real naag on naagin6 set takecare teju @tejasswiprakash staysafe.”

Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst the viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

For more updates, stay tuned to tellychakakr.com

Colors Naagin 6 Tusharr Khanna Yash Tejasswi Prakash Simba Nagpal Voot TellyChakkar Rashami Desai Mehak Chahal Zeeshan Khan Vishal Solanki TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 17:44

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “It was a new thing for us where we showed ourselves as rivals – Rishabh and Shakti”, Nagin 6’s Amaan and Armaan Aziz
MUMBAI: Colors’ Naagin 6, which is backed by Balaji Telefilms, is a major hit amongst the viewers, and the performance...
Major Update! Gujarat HC rejects anticipatory bail to THIS filmmaker for allegedly insulting national flag on social media
MUMBAI: The Gujarat High Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application of filmmaker Avinash Das in a case...
Omg! Shraddha Arya aka Preeta in Kundali Bhagya has a valid point to note, Check out
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its amazing cast and intriguing plotline has led...
Glam Queen! Aishwarya Sharma slays these Western outfits like a pro
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Exclusive! “I am very lazy when it comes to shopping”, Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer Luthra reveals his fashion regime
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Power Move! Gungun sacrifices her felicitation, makes Akriti wear the medal instead
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Recent Stories
Avinash Das
Major Update! Gujarat HC rejects anticipatory bail to THIS filmmaker for allegedly insulting national flag on social media
Latest Video