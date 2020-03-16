Shocking! Real Naag visits the sets of Colors’ Naagin 6; fans say “Take Care Teju”

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with a shocking update from the world of television. We have constantly been at the forefront of keeping you updated about all the latest whereabouts of various shows.

Actors and actresses who shoot in remote locations have often spotted unwanted guests on their set. Monkeys are the most commonly spotted on the sets of several shows.

But now, TellyChakkar has got an exclusive and shocking update regarding Naagin 6.

Well, a real naag was recently spotted on the sets of Naagin 6. However, no one was harmed as the crew members put aside the naag with the help of a stick.

Well, one of the fans captioned the video, “Real naag on naagin6 set takecare teju @tejasswiprakash staysafe.”

Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst the viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

