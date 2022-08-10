Shocking! Remo D’Souza reveals dealing with continuous flop films, says “my mental health was not good”

MUMBAI: From choreographing mesmerizing songs, judging reality dance shows to turning filmmaker, Remo D’Souza has done it all. The ace Bollywood choreographer has a huge fan following and his fans love his charisma, his kind heart and sense of humor. They love watching his funny reels with his wife Lizelle. But there was a time when Remo had to go through a dark phase.

Recently, Remo was invited as a guest on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer 3. While listening to a contestant's story of struggle, Remo remembered his own dark days. He said, “Akshay, I have seen your journey. I know that you have struggled a lot. Even I have struggled a lot. I make films, but some films don’t work, you make one that does not work, the second one does not do as well as the third and then I stopped, my mental health was not good. Yet, I rose up again and challenged myself, to make myself better.”

Remo further added, “That journey that you take with yourself is the best. This is your chance for a comeback. You will again open classes and get students. Never lose hope, walk on. When the classes start, your students will filter in. I want to be your first student today.”

Remo made his debut as a director with the Bengali film Lal Pahare’r Katha starring Mithun. He then made his Bollywood debut with the film F.A.L.T.U and then went on to make ABCD: Anybody Can Dance and ABCD 2, both of which were successful. His films like A Flying Jatt, Race 3 and Street Dancer:3D were failures at the box office.

