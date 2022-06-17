SHOCKING REVELATION! Samar reveals Kinju's true love; it's not Toshu

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, in the show, Anuj realises that there is something wrong between Barkha and Anupamaa and decides to call for separation so that all of them can live peacefully. He still draws a line between them firmly and now Barkha thinks Anupama has complained about her to Anuj but doesn’t say much, given the key to the business is in her hand. While Anupama tries to balance things with this new family, she gets a sniff of their real intentions.

Paras Kalnawat aka Samar takes to his Instagram to reveal a shocking truth; he has finally found Kinjal's true love and we are not kidding you, it's not Toshu but someone you wouldn't have expected! Check out the post:

We exclusively revealed that Anuj and Anupamaa bring Choti Anu home, the family members are not ready to understand their reason to really adopt a child at this age. On the other hand, Pakhi drops a bomb by revealing that she wants to marry Adhik. Both the families and Anupamaa are taken aback listening to Pakhi's demand, is Adhik ready to marry?

