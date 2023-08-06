Shocking! Rift between Paras Kalnawat and Muskan Bamne’s friendship as the actor unfollows the actress on social media

MUMBAI:Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television, who is best known for his role of Samar in Anupamaa, which made him a household name.

But recently, he had a fallout with the makers of the show. He exited the show and was seen in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, which ended a few months back. The actor was later eliminated, owing to fewer votes.

Currently he is ruling the television screens with his performance in the most successful show on television “Kundali Bhagya” where he is the main lead of the show.

On the other hand, Muskan Bamne is a well-known actress of television and has a massive fan following. These days, she is ruling the television screens with her performance as Pakhi in the serial Anupamaa.

The actress has been a part of movies like Haseena Parkar and shows like Bakula Bua ka Bhoot, Super Sisters, Gumrah and more before becoming a part of Anupamaa.

She is an exceptionally good actress and with her acting chops she has convinced the audience that no one could play the role of “Pakhi” the way she does.

Now both Muskaan and Paras were really good friends since the time they were shooting for the serial Anupama.

Even after Paras left the show their friendship continued as there wasn’t any problem between them.

But recently in an interview Paras had spoken about how bad the environment is on Anupama and how actors are being fake and staying on the show but he has the guts and left the show.

Owing to this Muskaan in a recent interview said that he left the show as he has problems or else the environment is great to work and she enjoys working on Anupamaa.

But now the actress came out and gave a clarification where on social media she shared a post and mentioned that she was miscounted and that Paras is a really good friend but he is upset and that their friendship has been affected.

This has been proved as Paras has unfollowed Muskaan on Social media and confirmed that there are issues between them.

Well, it seems like Paras is cutting off his ties with almost the cast of Anupama and previously she was upset with Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra.

