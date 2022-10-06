Shocking! Ronit Roy once worked as a bodyguard for this superstar

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 13:23
MUMBAI: Ronit Roy is known for his portrayal of Dharamraj Mahiyavanshi, KD Pathak, Rishabh Bajaj, Mihir Virani, Neil Khanna, and Aparajit Deb. The actor also owns a security business, providing security to Bollywood stars and production houses. He is undoubtedly one of the most popular artists, and fans admire him for his impeccable acting.

However, fame did not come easy for the ace actor. Roy had earlier revealed that he had worked as Aamir Khan's bodyguard for 2 years.

He had said, “I don't want to talk about it because they think I am using his name for publicity, but those 2 years were the most valuable years of my life. Aamir Khan works very hard.”

He continued, “I wanted to be a star. I thought I wanted to be an actor, but I wanted those big cars and wanted the girls to shout my name. I did not work for 5-6 years. Then I realized that being an actor has nothing to do with stardom.”

Ronit further added, “Luckily I worked for Aamir Khan for 2 years. I was his bodyguard. I started my company because I had no work. I got the opportunity to spend time with Aamir Khan, I learned what dedication and hard work are. Then, Ekta Kapoor brought two big serials in my life at that time and I am learning, this cycle continues even today.”

Ronit made his debut in Hindi film industry with Jaan Tere Naam (1992), which was a commercial success. After his success on TV,  he featured in more Hindi films in supporting roles. In 2010, he starred in the critically acclaimed film Udaan; his work was much praised and won him many accolades.

Udaan brought Roy back to the film scene. He next starred in films such as Anurag Kashyap's That Girl in Yellow Boots, Karan Johar's Student of the Year, Deepa Mehta's Midnight's Children, Sanjay Gupta's Shootout at Wadala (produced by Ekta Kapoor), and Anurag Kashyap's Ugly.

Latest Video