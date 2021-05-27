Shocking! Rupal Patel not yet finalized for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya reboot

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. It had a successful run of seven years. It first aired in the year 2010 and went off air in 2017.

Just last year in October, the show came out with its second season, with a complete new star cast and storyline.

Season 2 of the show is doing extremely well and is among the top shows in the BARC ratings.

As we reported earlier, the show is coming up with a reboot series and Giaa Manek will reprise her role.

Along with Gopi, another character that became a household name was Kokila Parag Modi. This role essayed by Rupal Patel has become an iconic character.

In fact, Gopi and Kokila’s mother-in law and daughter-in-law relationship was loved by the audience. It was a love and hate kind of relationship.

As Gia is back as Gopi, the audience must be wondering if Rupal is also reprising her role.

TellyChakkar has got to know that Rupal is not yet finalized for the role due to her commitments in the ongoing COVID situation.

Apparently, the talks are on, and the makers are thinking over how to go about it.

Well, the actress in an interview said that she wouldn’t sign a serial until she is fully vaccinated.

One has to wait and see if Rupal will play the role of Kokila.

We are sure the audiences and fans would love to see her back, as no one could do justice to the character the way she does.

