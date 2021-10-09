SHOCKING! Saif Ali Khan REVEALS that he is upset with Kapil Sharma

Mumbai: A new behind-the-scenes video was shared by Kapil Sharma on YouTube in which Saif Ali Khan was seen expressing his disappointment over his picture not featuring in the The Kapil Sharma Show's green room.

The Kapil Sharma Show recently returned with a new set. Saif, along with his Bhoot Police co-stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, waited for Kapil in the green room. Saif noticed that many pictures of stars who have appeared on the show in the past were framed and mounted on the wall.

When Kapil arrived, Saif said he was upset with the set designer for excluding his picture but including Shakti Kapoor's picture.

Showing his anger Saif asserted, “Main aapke saath 10 shows kar chuka hun, par meri ek bhi picture nahi hai yahan pe, par ye jo sahab hain (pointing towards a photo of Shakti Kapoor), inki photo hai, he said, leaving Kapil in splits.

In another portion of the video, Saif repeated that he was disappointed that his picture did not make the cut in the green room but he was all praise for the show. “Main yahan 10 baar aa chuka hun iss show par, lekin abhi tak meri photo nahi hai green room mein jo mujhe bura lagta hai (I have been here on this show for at least 10 times but I feel bad that my photo is not in the green room),” he said.

Kapil returned with TKSS after taking a break to be with his family after the birth of his son, Trishaan. Since his return, a host of celebrities have appeared on the show which included Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif, Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. The upcoming episode will feature Vicky Kaushal.

