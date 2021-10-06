Shocking! Sana Makbul says she will probably never talk to Rahul Vaidya again

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Sana Makbul has spoken up about her tiff with co-contestant Rahul Vaidya. She does not want to speak to him again. The actress said that their friendship was affected when their fans began arguing with each other on social media.

She said that Rahul ‘was a dear friend’, but when the first episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi was aired, someone made a comment on Twitter about her acing a stunt.

She said, “I post swimwear pictures, but I have never received a negative comment. All of a sudden, someone commented on my wall about Rahul and XYZ party – RKV and some XYZ party are fighting – and I was caught in the middle. I like all the comments to make fans feel like I'm paying attention. Me liking and retweeting that tweet was supposed to mean, ‘Haha, they didn’t think this girl could do it, and she did it'. So it wasn't a direct thing to Rahul or anyone. And this was how it began.”

She added, “The RKV fans started abusing me, and Rahul was very sweet. He found out that something was happening and messaged me. I told him to ignore it. And all of a sudden after 15 days, he unfollows me on Instagram, and I'm like, ‘Why did you do that? You spoiled our friendship.’ He said, ‘You liked and retweeted that tweet.’ And I said, ‘It wasn’t directed at you, I don't know why you are getting so affected'.”

She then realised that if their bond could be reduced to this, then she was better off not talking to him. She called his behaviour ‘petty’ and said that she probably ‘can never’ talk to him again.

Credits: Hindustan Times