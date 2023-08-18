Shocking! Shakti Arora left speechless after a fan comments on his acting skills; Read on to know more

Shakti Arora is entertaining us currently with the show Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin as Ishaan with Bhavika Sharma as Savi. He received a lot of positive responses from fans and viewers for his portrayal of Ishaan.
Shakti Arora

MUMBAI: Shakti Arora is an actor who needs no introduction, the actor has been entertaining audiences since 2009 and has been a part of many great shows.

He got his limelight with the role of Jigar Thakkar in 2009, with the television show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. Subsequently, he appeared in various other television shows like Tere Liye, Pavitra Rishta, MTV Webbed, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Pyaar Tune ya Kiya, and Silsila Badalte Riston Ka. In 2022, Shakti Arora appeared in the show Kundali Bhagya in which he played the role of Karan Luthra.

He is now co-starring with Bhavika Sharma in the TV show Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin as Ishaan. For his portrayal of Ishaan in the show, he got a lot of positive feedback from the viewers. He shares updates from his personal and business lives on social media pretty frequently. 

He recently posted a fan video in which the fan expressed surprise at how well he captured Ishaan's sentimental and nostalgic attributes of the scene when he met his mother for the first time.

Ishaan recently visited his mother for the first time in a long time, and the show saw him break down in agony and despair because his mother abandoned him when he was a child.

Shakti Arora did a fantastic job at portraying all of those feelings, fully living up to the part. He has gone through a really trying time as Ishaan deals with his mother. He is praised for his acting and all of his efforts. A fan was heard saying that she liked his portrayal and found it to be a treat to watch him on screen.

About Author

