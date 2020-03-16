Shocking! Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin’s friendship falls apart; the two unfollow each other on social media

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin’s friendship began on Bigg Boss OTT Season 1, where the two met for the first time and built a great bond of friendship.

Their friendship was setting examples in the house and they were inseparable in OTT as well as in Bigg Boss 15.

Post, the show also the two kept the friendship and kept meeting each other and having a good time and setting major friendship goals.

Even Shamita’s better half Raqesh Bapat was a close friend to Neha Bhasin and when the actress continued to play the game in the house the two kept meeting and strengthened their friendship.

Shamita and Neha have sparked the news about their friendship going down the drain as the two have unfollowed each other on social media.

Since then the fans have been speculating that the two have not been in touch and now no more there is a friendship that exists between them.

When Bigg Boss had got over both Shamita and Neha had said in their interviews that the two are best of friends and that this friendship is for a lifetime and that both are glad that they have found each other.

But now with the two unfollowing each other the buzz is strong that the friendship doesn’t exist anymore though the reason is unknown.

Well, it was fun to see the madness between the two in the posts that they used to share on social media.

