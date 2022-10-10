Shocking! Shehnaaz Gill gets mobbed by a fan as he tries to grab her shoulder while clicking a picture

MUMBAI : Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together. They fondly call them SidNaaz.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.



Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favourite and soon will be seen in his upcoming movie.



The actress is one of the most loved actors on television and her fans go crazy when they spot her on her any post that she shares on social media.

These days fans go crazy to click a picture with their favourite actors and they don’t even see how to and which state they would be in.

We have seen some actors like Salman Khan, Varan Dhawan, John Abraham, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan losing their cool on fans who tried to take a photo with them forcefully.

The recent actor to face this is Shehnaaz Gill who was spotted at the Mumbai airport where she returned back from South after attending the Filmfare awards

(South).

In the video below, one can see how Shehnaaz was walking out of the airport and that’s when a fan came towards her and was about to catch her by the shoulder to click a picture the actress got scared and stepped back but was kind enough to take a picture with the fan”

Well, these days this has become very normal and fans don’t think twice before approaching an actor for a photo and then when the actor would say something back, that’s when they are blamed for misbehaving with the fans.

Guess, that’s the price you pay for being a public figure where the fans love and adore you so much that they die to get pictures with their loved star.



