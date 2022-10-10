Shocking! Shehnaaz Gill gets mobbed by a fan as he tries to grab her shoulder while clicking a picture

Shehnaaz is a very loved actor in the television industry and recently a fan tried to get close to her when tried to grab her shoulder as he wanted to click a photo with the actress.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 12:43
Shocking! Shehnaaz Gill gets mobbed by a fan as he tries to grab her shoulder while clicking a picture

MUMBAI : Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following.  She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together. They fondly call them SidNaaz.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

 
Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favourite and soon will be seen in his upcoming movie.

 
The actress is one of the most loved actors on television and her fans go crazy when they spot her on her any post that she shares on social media.

These days fans go crazy to click a picture with their favourite actors and they don’t even see how to and which state they would be in.

We have seen some actors like Salman Khan, Varan Dhawan, John Abraham, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan losing their cool on fans who tried to take a photo with them forcefully.

ALSO READ -  Ouch! Shehnaaz Gill faces flak for her behaviour with Salman; netizens ask if she is high

The recent actor to face this is Shehnaaz Gill who was spotted at the Mumbai airport where she returned back from South after attending the Filmfare awards
(South).

In the video below, one can see how Shehnaaz was walking out of the airport and that’s when a fan came towards her and was about to catch her by the shoulder to click a picture the actress got scared and stepped back but was kind enough to take a picture with the fan”

Well, these days this has become very normal and fans don’t think twice before approaching an actor for a photo and then when the actor would say something back, that’s when they are blamed for misbehaving with the fans.

Guess, that’s the price you pay for being a public figure where the fans love and adore you so much that they die to get pictures with their loved star.

 
For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

 
Also Read :  Heartbreaking! This is what Shehnaaz Gill has to say about her depression post Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise

 

Shehnaaz Raghav Dance India Dance Bigg Boss Reality show dace Siddharth Shukla Salman Khan
Like
4
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 12:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
WOW! From Alia Bhatt to Dia Mirza; Actresses who surprised fans with quick baby announcements
MUMBAI : While our favorite actresses getting married is music to our ears, their baby announcements post that is even...
Imlie 2: OH NO! Atharva rescues Imlie; Cheeni to marry Jatin which leaves Atharva shattered
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes...
Pandya Store: Girl Power! Shweta challenges Dhara, Pandya bahus to put their heads together for the fight
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Shocking! Shehnaaz Gill gets mobbed by a fan as he tries to grab her shoulder while clicking a picture
MUMBAI : Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a...
Major Drama! Channa Mereya: Aditya has a confession, Ginni to have an emotional breakdown
MUMBAI : Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya has become one of the top charted shows. The amazing chemistry between Niyati...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Virat wants Savi to attend the party, Sai wants to maintain the professional nature of their relationship
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
RECENT STORIES
WOW! From Alia Bhatt to Dia Mirza; Actresses who surprised fans with quick baby announcements
WOW! From Alia Bhatt to Dia Mirza; Actresses who surprised fans with quick baby announcements