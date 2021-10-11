SHOCKING! Is Shehnaaz Gill leaving Mumbai forever? the truth is out!

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla left for his heavenly abode on September 2. He breathed his last reportedly in his lady love Shehnaaz Gill's lap. Since then, the actress has kept away from the media glare.

She resumed work only recently - as she had to promote her upcoming movie, Honsla Rakh.

A recent viral video however suggested that Shehnaaz has planned to leave Mumbai forever. This got SidNaaz fans worried about her well-being.

But that’s not the complete truth. Sources have told us there is no truth to these rumours and reports - at least till now. The viral video has been produced by a Youtube channel that is known for such half-baked videos.

In the past few days, Shehnaaz has featured in three videos with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, to promote ‘Honsla Rakh’ which will be released on October 15, 2021. Fans are ecstatic to see Sana, albeit a little.

The recently shared videos sent fans and fanclubs into a tizzy and netizens shared the clips from their promotional event. While they were happy to see her smiling, a few users caught her in deep thought and related her expression to the grief she has been going through.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met on Bigg Boss 13, and soon their friendship turned to love. The two were reportedly planning to tie the knot in December this year. Sidharth was cremated on September 3 in the presence of his family, friends and Shehnaaz. He was only 40.

