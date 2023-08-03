Shocking! Shehnaaz Gill takes a dig at Asim Riaz as she takes a stand for late actor Siddarth Shukla

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on television and one of the reasons why the show was so successful, was because of the content that the contestants gave to the show.

The season, show was filled with a lot of ups and downs in the relationships between the contestants, and almost every week, there were massive fights in the house, which gave enough content to the viewers.

Shehnaz, Siddharth, and Asim’s friendship were liked by the viewers. The trio was known as the Siddharth Shukla gang, and there were a lot of fan clubs dedicated to them, but then later on Asim faded away from the friendship between the two and both Siddarth and Asim became enemies on the show.

Both Shehnaaz and Asim got massive fame through the show and their fan following increased to another level.

As we all know that during the finale of the show, Asim and the late actor Siddarth Shukla were the top two contestants of the show and only one of them could win the show in the last moment they introduced the live voting system.

Recently in an interview, Asim spoke about where he said that the makers didn’t want him to win and hence they had introduced the live voting system it was so stupid of then they should have told me directly and indirectly told that Siddarth was the fixed winner.

Owing to what Asim said Shehnaaz reacted and took a dig at him when she said “Some people don’t understand that the lion was only one and always remains the same”

Well, seems like even after 3 years of the show ended Asim and Shehnaaz do not get along with each other.

