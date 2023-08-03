Shocking! Shehnaaz Gill takes a dig at Asim Riaz as she takes a stand for late actor Siddarth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill takes a dig at Asim Riaz as he indirectly calls late actor Siddarth Shukla a fixed winner of Bigg Boss 13 and takes a dig at the live voting system during the finale of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 03/08/2023 - 15:01
Asim Riaz

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on television and one of the reasons why the show was so successful, was because of the content that the contestants gave to the show.

The season, show was filled with a lot of ups and downs in the relationships between the contestants, and almost every week, there were massive fights in the house, which gave enough content to the viewers.

Shehnaz, Siddharth, and Asim’s friendship were liked by the viewers. The trio was known as the Siddharth Shukla gang, and there were a lot of fan clubs dedicated to them, but then later on Asim faded away from the friendship between the two and both Siddarth and Asim became enemies on the show.

ALSO READ :  Asim Riaz makes shocking accusations against Bigg Boss 13 makers for letting Sidharth Shukla win and not him, says “they made it that obvious…”

 
Both Shehnaaz and Asim got massive fame through the show and their fan following increased to another level.

As we all know that during the finale of the show, Asim and the late actor Siddarth Shukla were the top two contestants of the show and only one of them could win the show in the last moment they introduced the live voting system.

Recently in an interview, Asim spoke about where he said that the makers didn’t want him to win and hence they had introduced the live voting system it was so stupid of then they should have told me directly and indirectly told that Siddarth was the fixed winner.

Owing to what Asim said Shehnaaz reacted and took a dig at him when she said “Some people don’t understand that the lion was only one and always remains the same”

Well, seems like even after 3 years of the show ended Asim and Shehnaaz do not get along with each other.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 ALSO READ : Shehnaaz Gill’s fans slam Sona Mohapatra for her nasty remarks against the former Bigg Boss contestant, ask everyone to block her

 

Shehnaaz Gill Asim Riaz Bigg Boss 13 Reality show Edemol Bigg Boss Colors Voot TellyChakkar Siddarth Shukla Salman Khan
Like
0
Love
2
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 03/08/2023 - 15:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta sign a web series together?
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Pathaan director Siddharth Anand all set to announce Dhoom 4? Here’s the truth
MUMBAI :Recently Bollywood filmmaker Siddharth Anand seemed to have made an announcement on Twitter of his upcoming...
What! Virat calls himself Sai’s husband, Sai angry with Virat’s behaviour
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Decoupled actress Bushra Shaikh roped in for Crime Aaj Kal
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Shocking! Shehnaaz Gill takes a dig at Asim Riaz as she takes a stand for late actor Siddarth Shukla
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on television and one of the reasons why the show was so...
Recent Stories
Siddharth Anand
Pathaan director Siddharth Anand all set to announce Dhoom 4? Here’s the truth

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ankit
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta sign a web series together?
Gurkirat Singh Grover and Kamaldeep Kaur
MasterChef India Season 7: OMG! Gurkirat Singh Grover and Kamaldeep Kaur have a tiff during the pizza task
Alice Kaushik
Fans of the Pandya Store actress Alice Kaushik aka Raavi are impressed by her dedication, check out the deets inside
MAERA
Super! The Bhagya Lakshmi fam meets This special person in Malishka aka Maera Mishra’s life, find out who
Wagle Ki Duniya
Pariva Pranati from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya speaks about Women's Day being an important occasion to discuss what women feel
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma and his team accused by Brahmastra actor Saurav Gurjar of posting fake comments on celeb’s social media posts