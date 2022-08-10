Shocking! Shekhar Suman’s brother-in-law goes missing for 22 days in Patna, actor demands CBI action, says, “If he has committed suicide then where is his body?”

The actor’s family has been worried since there has been no trace of him. The doctor has been reportedly missing since 1st March 2023 in Patna.
If he has committed suicide then where is his body

MUMBAI :Actor/ filmmaker Shekhar Suman’s brother-in-law Dr. Sanjay Kumar, who is a doctor at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) has been missing for the past 22 days. The actor has now demanded that the CBI do a probe into his disappearance. The actor’s family has been worried since there has been no trace of him. The doctor has been reportedly missing since 1st March 2023 in Patna.
Suman has met chief minister Nitish Kumar and the vice-chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and aksed them to search his brother-in-law. Suman who was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss said, “My sister Saloni and Sanjay are financially sound people. They do not have any problem on the financial front. Everything is going smoothly in their life. He is missing for the last 22 days and we have not received any extortion call also.’


The lack of CCTV footage has caused a major hindrance in finding him said Suman. He added, “The last time he spoke to Saloni was on March 1. He informed me that he was going to Muzaffarpur as an examination controller. Instead of going in his official car, he went in his own car and did not reveal it to Saloni. His car was found parked on Gandhi Setu. He was seen getting out of the car and traveled some 500 meters and then disappeared. The district administration has used divers to search the Ganga river for his body in case he had jumped from Gandhi Setu to commit suicide but his body has not been found. In case of kidnapping, the kidnappers generally contact the family members with a ransom demand. As no one has called, it does not seem to be a case of kidnapping.”

A distraught Suman said, “If Dr Sanjay committed suicide then where is his body?” The Patna police has reportedly found no leads in the case.

