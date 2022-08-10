Shocking! Shiv Thakare shares his scary ordeal where he experienced the casting couch, says “I realized there is no discrimination between men and women when it comes to this”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 17:45
MUMBAI:Shiv Thakare has been part of headlines ever since his stint in the recent Bigg Boss season that was one of the most successful seasons. He came up as the first runner up and MC Stan became the winner.

Now, we know that the casting couch is very much existent in the entertainment industry. However it is not just limited  to women, even men have gone through this horrifying. 

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare has also given his account of his experience saying, “Mumbai mein aane ke baad pata chala ki sirf ladkiyo ko dar nahi rehta yaha, ladko ko bhi dar rahta hai.”

He continued, “I once went for an audition in Aram Nagar and he took me to the bathroom and said, ‘Yahan pe massage centre hai (There is a massage centre here)’. I didn’t get the connection between an audition and a massage centre. He told me, ‘Ek baar aap aao yaha audition ke baad. Aap workout bhi karte ho… (Come here after the audition. You work out too…)’ I just left the place, since he was a casting director and I didn’t want to take any pangas (trouble). I am no Salman Khan. But I realized there is no discrimination between men and women when it comes to this (casting couch)”

recalling another incident he said, “There was a ma’am in Four Bungalows. She would tell me, ‘Maine isko banaya hai, maine usko banaya hai (I’ve made this person a star)’. She was calling me for an audition at 11 in the night. Itna bhola toh nahi hoon main ki  (I’m not that innocent that) I won’t understand what auditions happen at night. So, I told her that I have some work and I cannot make it. To this, she said, ‘Kaam nahi karna? (Don’t you want to work?)’ ‘You won’t get work in the industry’ and other such things. So they would demotivate you and manipulate you. But I would never get bothered by it.”

