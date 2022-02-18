SHOCKING! Shivina FAINTS during the celebrations in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The show has witnessed several twists and turns in the story.

The current storyline of the show is seeing Valentine's Day celebration.

Ram makes sure to give a pleasant surprise to Priya on this special day.

Nandini and Vedika have planned something against Priya.

Vedika is not able to see Ram falling for Priya.

They plan an ugly move by brainwashing Ram that Priya loves kachoris. Priya had some bad memories of her past related to this.

Ram will give kachoris to Priya and she will instantly get upset.

It seems Priya is pretty upset with Ram. However, Ram is not aware of hurting Priya unintentionally.

Priya and Ram's relationship will once again hit a roadblock.

While Ram and Priya are dealing with this, a shocking thing happens.

Shivina will suddenly faint. The entire Kapoor family will panic.

Ram will run towards Shivina to see what happened?

Why did Shivina faint? Does a pregnancy track lie ahead? Tell us in the comments.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is produced under Balaji Telefilms owned by Ekta Kapoor.

The show stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 also stars Alefia Kapadia, Abhinav Kapoor, Utkarsh Gupta, Shubhaavi Choksey, Reena Aggarwal, Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, Ajay Nagrath, Kanupriya Pandit, Anjum Fakih, Pranav Misshra, Aman Maheshwari, Aanchal Khurana, Manraj Singh Sarma, among Maanya Singh.

