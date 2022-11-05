Shocking! This is show Shamita Shetty reacted when she was asked about not winning Bigg Boss in spite of participating in it three times

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of Comedy Circus and sparks flew. They dated for quite some time and then got married in the year 2017.

The two participated in Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi together. They then launched Khatra Khatra Khatra. They are the producers as well as the hosts of the show.

The new season, that is, The Khatra Khatra Show was launched on a grand scale.

The show went on air a few weeks back and is doing pretty well for itself. It is telecast on Voot as well as on Colors. The audience loves it.

In the upcoming episode, the trip of Bigg Boss will be gracing the show where there will be some fun segments and will be sharing some secrets with each other.

Now we came across a video where one can see Harsh asking Shamita that she came on Bigg Boss thrice and in spite of that she didn’t win the game to which the actress didn’t say anything and was left stumped as she didn’t have any answer.

The upcoming episode is going to be filled with a lot of entertainment quotient and will leave you in splits.

In the upcoming episode Shamita will be seen alongside Pratik and Nishant.

