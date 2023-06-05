Shocking! Siddharth Nigam confirms about not returning to television, says "My focus is only Bollywood and OTT, but if Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga Season 4 happens, I will be a part of the show”

Siddarth is a well-known personality on television and these days, he is making headlines for his debut movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Now, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, the actor revealed about not returning to televising.
ak

MUMBAI : Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular faces on small screens.

He has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself in the telly world.

The actor is a social media sensation and keeps his fans updated about himself through the medium.

He was last seen in and as Aladdin, where he romanced Avneet Kaur, who was then replaced by Ashi Singh.

Siddharth also debuted in the movie Dhoom 3, where he essayed the role of the younger version of Aamir Khan's character.

Post his show Aladdin went off-air, Siddharth took a break from television and did a few music videos.

These days, he grabbing headlines for his debut movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where he played a pivotal role and audience loved him in the movie.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, the actor revealed that he won’t be doing television anymore, as his current focus is on movies and OTT. But, he also reveals that if Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga Season 4 happens, he would gladly be a part of the show”

Siddarth started his career on television and with a lot of hard work and dedication, he finally made it to the big screen.

