Shocking! Siddharth Nigam reveals that he spoke to late actress Tunisha Sharma just a day before she passed away, says “I was shocked with the news... ”

Siddharth Nigam will soon be seen on the big screen with Salman Khan in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In a recent interview, he spoke about Tunisha’s suicide and how shocked he was post her demise.
MUMBAI:Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. 

He has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself in the telly world.

The actor is a social media sensation and he keeps his fans updated about himself.

He was last seen in and as Aladdin, where he romanced Aveent Kaur, who was then replaced by Ashi Singh. 

Siddharth also debuted in the movie Dhoom 3, where he had essayed the role of the younger version of Aamir Khan's character.

Post his show Aladdin going off-air, Siddharth took a break from television and music videos.

Soon, Siddharth will be seen on the big screen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Now in a recent interview the actor spoke about how his brother Abhishek Nigam was strong and brave enough to take up the role of Ali Baba.

He said “ My brother was quite brave to take up the role of Ali Baba as no one was agreeing to take it. One forgets that when a serial shoot stops the entire unit is without work and payment, so he took up the role and is doing a fabulous job”

Siddarth further said that “Sheezan Khan called his brother Abhishek and thanked him for doing the role of Ali Baba as they are good friends”

Well, the fans are excited to see Siddarth Nigam on the Big screen and are waiting for the movie to release.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 04:00

