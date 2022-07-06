Shocking! Sidhu Moose Wala clicked selfies with accused before death; DEETS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Congress leader and prominent Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death left everyone in a state of shock. He got gruesomely murdered. With this, the entire nation lost a gem.

In less than 24 hours after the government removed Sidhu Moose Wala’s security, he was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Punjab on May 29, 2022

The latest update is that a CCTV video clip has been doing rounds on social media where fans gathered in front of the singer’s black Thar car a few minutes before he was shot dead. Fans can be seen taking selfies of the star as Sidhu arrived in the lane. Sidhu Moose Wala was killed by assailants in broad daylight while he was driving his Thar jeep.

According to reports, the CCTV footage is 15 minutes before the shocking shootout took place in his village Moosa. A black Thar was parked near a wall, surrounded by several people. They move to the singer’s side, and took pictures. Apparently, he was being tailed by a couple of cars.

Viresh Kumar Bhawra, Punjab Director General of Police, had stated, “Moose Wala left his house in Moosa village at 4.30 pm. Around 5.30 pm, he was driving his jeep, accompanied by two persons, when two vehicles that had been following him intercepted his vehicle and fired at him.” A Punjabi channel journalist shared the CCTV footage of Sidhu when he left his home. “As per sources Kekra named person did Reki by becoming his fan & he was roaming around his house from last 2 days #SidhuMosseWala,” he wrote on Twitter.

CCTV footage of Sidhu Moosewala when he left his home, As per sources “Kekra” named person did “Reki” by becoming his fan & he was roaming around his house from last 2 days #SidhuMosseWala pic.twitter.com/pRvoDb52SR — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) June 6, 2022

