Shocking! Smriti Irani’s daughter runs an illegal café-cum bar in Goa? Details inside

Smriti Irani who began her career as a television actress with Ekta Kapoor’s show is now Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Minority Affairs

MUMBAI: Smriti Irani is currently leading the headlines as the Congress leaders have alleged that her daughter, Zoish Irani is running a restaurant, Silly Souls Cafe And Bar, in Goa. As per multiple reports, Smriti's 18-year-old daughter is the proprietor of an illegal bar at the tourist destination, and she has been making an immense profit from the same. However, Smriti Irani denied all the allegations and called it a political stunt.

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani has threatened to take strict action against those spreading false news about her 18-year-old daughter, Zoe. She alleged that Congress is targeting her daughter for no reason and defended her daughter.

Smriti Irani is a doting mother, who never fails to shower love on her kids. On October 25, 2021, Smriti Irani had posted pictures of her daughter, Zoe Irani, on her IG handle. Alongside it, the doting mother had penned a note and revealed that her daughter is a black belt in karate, and her name is also recorded in the Limca Book of World Records.

Smriti Irani tied the knot with Zubin Irani in the year 2001. Smriti has two more children, Zohr Irani and Zoish Irani.

On the work front, Smriti made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas….. She has worked in several other TV shows like Virrudh, Thodi Si Zameen, Kavita, Ek Thi Naayka, Maniben.com

