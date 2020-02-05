Shocking! Sonal Vengurlekar reveals having dated Asim Riaz’s brother Umar

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss and controversies go hand-in-hand! The latest one who has engulfed herself in the controversy is TV actress Sonal Vengurlekar.

Yeh Vaada Raha fame actress has come out in open and told to the media that Asim Riaz had previously dated Shruti Tuli and was in a live-in relationship with her. However, Asim's brother Umar Riaz has refuted all her allegations and reacted by calling her a chapri Tik Tok star and a flop actress.

The actress has now made some shocking revelations about Asim Riaz’s brother Umar. She told us, “I know Asim and Umar very closely. In fact Umar and I have dated in past. I met him at a party last year around March. We were in four to five months of relationship but soon I realized that I was playing a mere catalyst for Umar’s fame hence decided to part ways.

Though Umar is a surgeon but he always had an aspiration to become an actor, hence he used to tell me to take him along to the parties to build contacts in the industry. He used to often tell me that I might lose my job so let’s live together in a rated apartment as Asim wants to live along with Shruti (Tuli). He tried to seek help from me and now he is telling me that I am trying to gain fame out of him. He is forgetting that I have never been out of work. When I was dating him I was already part of popular show Yeh Teri Galiyan. Since, 2013 I have been doing shows back to back. He once visited my sets and didn’t even have money to pay to the cab driver and I had to take money from make-up dada and pay the driver. In fact, after we broke up, he still had access to my OTT platforms subscription and Zomato and used to make online orders using my money. Finally, I had to delete my Zomato account after left with no option. All I want to say is before you point finger at someone make sure you are image is clean enough.”