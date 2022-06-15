Shocking! Sony TV’s ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ to go Off-Air? Read to know more

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a daily show on Sony TV with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar playing the role of Ram and Priya

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 09:52
bade

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ is one of the most loved TV shows in the Hindi belt. It has massive popularity online. Nakuul Mehta's Ram and Disha Parmar's Priya have made a place in everyone's hearts. However, if reports are to be believed then the show might go off air very soon.

And now, a well-placed source from the TV industry reported that the crew Of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have been issued a strict diktat. They have been asked to buckle up and make things roll or shut shop.

Also Read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Too many parallel stories post the leap in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is too CONFUSING

The source informed us that Ekta is in no mood to take it anymore. She has given the crew three months to redeem the show. This is indeed sad for the fans of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

For a long time, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show has been getting a lot of flak. The makers have brought in a lot of parallel twists which have left fans aghast as they wanted to watch a mature love story of Ram and Priya. Also, before taking the leap, when the news had surfaced, the fans had strongly protested against it as they wanted Raya's union.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Krushag Ghuge ENTERS Sony Tv's Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 in a pivotal role

Fans have often noticed flaws in the promos of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The lighting, editing and even the dialogues of the characters in the show have been called out by the fans online.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Television Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms
