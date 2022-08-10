Shocking! Soundarya Sharma reveals the reason why she broke up with Gautam Vig and why things didn't work out between them

Soundarya Sharma is one of the most loved actresses and rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 16. Her relationship with Gautam Vig was spoken about a lot and finally, she broke her silence to reveal why things didn’t work out between them.
MUMBAI:Soundarya Sharma is a well-known name in the film industry. She made her acting debut with the romantic movie Ranchi Diaries in 2017 and she even made a special appearance in the movie ‘Thank God’.

She has been a part of successful OTT shows like Raktanchal 2, Country Mafia and Karm Yuddh.

But, she rose to fame after her participation as a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 16.

She grabbed headlines for her love affair with fellow contestant Gautam Vig, which was a topic of discussion both  inside and outside of the show.

The actress was also very close to Archana Gautam, and they shared a great bond of friendship.

In a recent interview, Soundarya Sharma was asked if she is still in contact with Gautam Vig and why things didn’t work out between them.

To this, the actress replied “He did reach out to me. But if I did matter to him, why he wasn’t consistent while apologising to me. I am very upfront. A mutual respect is very important and I do respect that. If you are honest about your feelings, you would keep trying for it until it’s superficial. I am somebody who believes in people. So for me, it was different. But again, you learn things”. 

She further said “ I did contact him and confront him about many things, but in return, I didn’t get clarity on many questions. That was the time I realised that something was wrong as you need to be connected to understand the other. The feelings and emotions are the same. But, the reaction is different.

Well, there is no doubt that Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig were the most loved couples of television and they have a massive fan following.

For more news and updates on television, OTT and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

