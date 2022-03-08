Shocking! Suhana Khan gets trolled as she steps out for dinner with Agastya Nanda; netizens call her “Kylie Jenner”

Recently, Suhana had stepped out for dinner with her co-star Agastya Nanda and when she stepped out she was trolled by Netizens for the way she walked and behaved.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 12:26
MUMBAI : Suhana Khan is one of the most trending star kids on television. These days she is grabbing the headlines for her debut movie “Archies” where she would be sharing the screen space with Kushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

The actress has a huge fan following even before her first debut movie and the audience cannot wait to see her debut movie.

She is quite active on social media and she keeps sharing posts which keep her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Being a star kid is not an easy thing as with the praises comes a lot of trolling and negative comments.

Suhana has been trolled on various occasions especially when she steps out for an occasion.

Recently she has stepped out for dinner with her Archie co-star Agastya Nanda his mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her mother’s best friend Kaajal Anand.

When the actress stepped out she looked a bit confused and didn’t know where to go and that’s when Shweta Bachchan Nanda comes to her rescue holds her hands and escorts her to her car.

( ALSO READ :Must read! Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan spotted with mystery friend; details inside )

The netizens have come out and trolled the actress were saying that she is drunk a lot, they also said that she is behaving like Kylie Jenner. Some also said that they all are son untalented.

Some also taunted her about being a nepotism kid in the industry and how a nepo director is also launching her.

Check out some of the nasty comments below:

These days trolling has become a common thing on social media and every actor is been trolled and keeps trending for the same reason.

Well, soon Suhana’s debut move “Archies” will be streaming online which is directed by Zoya Akhtar

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Oh no! This is why Suhana Khan is heartbroken

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 12:26

