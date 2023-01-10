Shocking! From Sumbul Touqeer Khan to Hina Khan: 8 TV actresses who faced criticism over their dark skin tone

MUMBAI: In India, people have judgments based on skin color. But did you realize that the entertainment sector experiences the same level of discrimination? These TV actresses, including Hina Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and others, were made fun of and criticized for their skin tones.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

In an interview, Sumbul Touqeer Khan claimed that she had received criticism for her skin tone, which had a negative psychological impact on her because she frequently overheard such remarks. She even said that she received harsh criticism for her dark skin tone during her initial auditions, where she was turned down.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan, who played Hina in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, admitted that she received a lot of criticism for her skin tone. She went on to state that her skin tone has caused her to lose some significant assignments.

Nia Sharma

Actress in Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai When Nia Sharma posted her sexy photos, people made fun of her for having dark complexion. The diva reportedly received rejections because of her color. Nia, though, turned down every opportunity to play the part.

Parul Chauhan

Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai featured Parul Chauhan in a key part. According to a story by popular news portal, the actress experienced rejection and skepticism because of the colour of her skin.

Kratika Sengar

Kratika Sengar, an actress who has appeared in a number of high-profile series, including Punar Vivah, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, and others, has drawn criticism for having darker skin than the show's fair lead heroines.

Bisht Barkha

Barkha Bisht, a well-known television star who starred in Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Radha Ek Shyaam received numerous job rejections as a result of her skin tone. When she was informed that she had a dark complexion, the actress spoke out to Bollywood Bubble about her difficult times.

Gupta Ulka

Actress Ulka Gupta of Banni Chow Home Delivery is mocked for having dark skin. Even though she was talented, she remembered the numerous rejections she received at work.

Kashmera Shah

Kashmera Shah, the wife of renowned comedian Krushna Abhishek, received abuse because of her dark skin color. The actress admitted that she used to despise her darker skin tone as a child. She aspired to be impartial like her mother. She even disclosed how numerous skin care products would be used by makeup artists to give her a fair complexion.

Credit- Bollywood Life