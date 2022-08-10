Shocking! Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s little sister Saniya Touqeer lashes out at fans who spammed her profile owing to the fight between Fahmaan and her sister says “ If you’ll have a problem with my family post your comments on their profile and all Sumbul’s f

The explosive Fahmaan Khan interview on his fall out with Sumbul has brought a stir in the Social media where the fans have now began to spam and spread negative comments on Sumbul’s little sister Saniya’s profile.
MUMBAI:Today Fahmaan Khan gave an explosive interview on his fall out with Sumbul where he stated that how her father somewhere is manipulating her and he caused misunderstanding between them.

He also said how he can’t even call her and speak to her and he missed the friendship bond that he had with her, it’s shocking to whatever happened and I tried to speak to her, but all in vain.

His interview has created a stir on Social media and the fans are divided where some are standing by Fahmaan while some support Sumbul who wants her to come out and speak out what the truth is.

Seems like owing to this fight the fans have targeted Sumbul’s little sister Saniya Touqeer where they are passing judgement and negative comments on her post on social media.

Saniya took to social media and addressed the issue where she said that this has been happening for a long time and it was high time that she addressed the matter as it crossed all limits.

Saniya said this has been happening for a very long time and now she should come out and vocalise it to stop it.

She said that if people want to talk about her family they should do it on their personal account and not spam her profile.

Saniya also made it clear that only those people should follow her who love her poems and songs and if any Sumbul fans are following her they can unfollow her as she doesn’t want negative people to be on her profile.

Well, it seems like this fight between Sumbul and Fahmaan is going to go a long way, and now the wait is for Sumbul’s reply.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

