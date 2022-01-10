SHOCKING! Before Surbhi Chandna, 5 top television actresses were offered the lead role in Sherdil Shergill

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is back with her brand new show Sherdil Shergill after a long gap.

The actress was last seen in Colors' show Naagin 5.

Surbhi will now romance TV hottie Dheeraj Dhoopar in Sherdil Shergill.

The promos of the show received a great response from the viewers. Also, fans loved Surbhi and Dheeraj's on-screen camaraderie in Naagin 5 and they are now equally excited to see the duo romancing in this new show.

It's just been a few days since Sherdil Shergill went on-air and the viewers are already in love with it.

The hottie is playing the role of Manmeet in the show.

Sherdil Shergill's story is very different from what we see in regular daily soaps.

While Surbhi is nailing the role of Manmeet, there were many actresses who were offered this character before Surbhi.

So, let's take a look at actresses who rejected Manmeet's role:

1. Surbhi Jyoti

She is a known name in the television industry. The stunning diva was also offered the role. But Surbhi rejected this role.

2. Hina Khan

She is known for her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 and Naagin. Hina was also offered this role as per sources but she rejected the offer as she was not willing to do TV shows.

3. Sriti Jha

The makers had approached Sriti for Manmeet's role but she chose to do Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 instead of Sherdil Shergill.

4. Asha Negi

The Pavitra Rishta actress was also offered this role but she already had many other work commitments and that's why she said no to the show.

5. Jennifer Winget

Jennifer was also offered the lead in this show. But due to some reason, she couldn't do it.

Well, it seems these actresses' loss was Surbhi's gain.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

