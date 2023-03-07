Shocking! Sushant Divgikr reveals his experience during Bigg Boss 8, says “I should not have signed up…”

Sushant was a part of Bigg Boss 8 hosted by Salman Khan and the drag queen has now spilled the beans of his experience inside the house.
Sushant Divgikr

MUMBAI: Sushant Divgikr is a very talented personality, who is an actor, model, singer, pageant director and video jockey. They have set the bar high, when it comes to fashion. They have been part of many digital campaigns during the Pride Month, nationally as well as internationally, for the welfare of the Indian LGBTQIA+ community. 

Sushant was a part of Bigg Boss 8 hosted by Salman Khan and the drag queen has now spilled the beans of his experience inside the house. They said, “First, now I don't think they can afford me, or second I might now nominate Bigg Boss (laughing). 

They added further, “I was 23 and I was one of the youngest contestants back then – male/queer contestant. But even back then, I was sensible and sensitive enough to represent myself as a human being, as a part of the trans community. After I participated I realized this is a social experiment which I should not have signed up for.”

Speaking about the contestants in the house, Sushant said, “I was genuinely concerned about how people would switch as soon as the cameras turned away from them. I am from Bandra's bastis. I would just think what are these people on? What are they doing? Kaunsa nasha kar raha hai? I had told Diandra Soares to nominate me. I stayed for two months and I thought I have made enough money and then I would have to spend that money on mental health. Those people were idiots and I was going crazy with them.”

Sushant added, “The only good part that came out of it was, I was young, and many people could recognize their true authentic selves with. They saw someone like them on television. It's been 10 years since my participation in Bigg Boss.”

Divgikr concluded by saying, “Though I was clinically depressed, I bounced back. When I was on television, I would kill all the tasks. But I didn't do a few tasks and Bigg Boss told others to nominate me because they knew I would go till the end. Nobody was nominating me. I would be sitting aside and solving fights. On weekends, I would be told that I shouldn't have been on Bigg Boss and been on a spiritual show. Who speaks like this? I was just honest. I do believe I was in the wrong season. Now I see a lot of genuine people.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla 

    


 

 

 

 

    


 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 08:00

