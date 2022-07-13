Shocking! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah dethrones Anupama from the first position as the most loved show in the latest Ormax rating

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tops the Ormax rating thus bringing Anupama to the second position.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 13:25
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved shows on television. It always tops the BARC charts and the characters are loved by the audiences.

The show used to top all the polling results as the number one show and also as the most loved show on television.

One of the reasons why the show is doing well is because Anupama is a strong character and they can relate to her. The way she has fought every battle and become a strong and confident woman is what they connect to.

But seems like this time the show has been dethroned from the first position as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah takes the first position as the most loved show in the latest Ormax ratings.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows and the fans still love watching it, though in the BARC chart it’s among the top 20 shows.

The fans still find the show entertaining. Though a few actors have quit the show it still remains the most loved show.

The show has topped the most liked Hindi TV show in the recent Ormax ratings thus putting Anupama in the second position.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the third position followed by Khatron Ke Kiladi, GHKKPM, Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin 6, Kundali Bhagya, Super star Singer 2, and Bhgaya Laxmi.

Seems like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is giving tough competition to Anupama as it brings it down to the second position.

Well, it seems Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going to create more history as even after 12 years the show is been loved by the audience.

What do you think could be the reason for Anupama being in the second position and not first?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

