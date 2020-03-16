Shocking! Team Pushpa Impossible does this special thing for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi | Deets Inside

The show is once again set to rule everyone’s hearts with its amazing initiative. Basically, the cast and the crew of Pushpa Impossible made something special.

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’ has begun to make a place in everyone's hearts.

The show stars Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita. Pushpa Impossible is a show that depicts the life of a mother and her kids.

The show is sure to excite the audience and capture their hearts with its twists and turns.

The show is once again set to rule everyone’s hearts with its amazing initiative.

So, basically, the cast and the crew of Pushpa Impossible made eco-friendly modaks with the help of tulsi seeds for the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

One of the fan clubs took to their account and uploaded the video.

Have a look!

Well, this is the first time wherein such a great work has taken place in the history of Indian Television.

Talking about the current track, Pushpa has won the case against Bapodra with the help of lawyer Damini Mehra. On the other hand, Ashwin wants to go to Dubai but Deepti’s mother Sonal creates a big hurdle for him, and this calls off her wedding with Ashwin.

Well, guys, what is your take on their initiative?

Do let us know your views.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 20:46

Shocking! Team Pushpa Impossible does this special thing for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi | Deets Inside
