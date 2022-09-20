Shocking! Tejasswi Prakash doesn’t want to get spotted with Karan Kundrra for THIS reason

MUMBAI: TV’s hot couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra aka TejRan as fans lovingly call them are mostly spotted together at the sets, parties, and dinner dates. However, in a recent interview, Tejasswi made a surprising revelation where she revealed that she no longer wants to be spotted with her beau Karan Kundrra.

Tejasswi said she is scared of too much of love, she wants to be seen less with Karan, especially in the spotted videos clicked by paps. Tejasswi said, “There’s a lot of love that we’ve received, and there are so many blessings coming. But at the same time, I have this concern that I don’t want this relationship to ever overpower or overshadow the fact that both me and Karan are good at what we do.”

“We’re both good at art and we’re both capable of performing. We have been doing individual projects, and we’ve been trying to do great at it because we’re strong, both individually and then as a couple. So, nothing is bad but I’m just a bit scared. I just want us to be loved, also for the work that we individually do,” she concluded.

Credit: India News