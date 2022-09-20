Shocking! Tejasswi Prakash doesn’t want to get spotted with Karan Kundrra for THIS reason

Love birds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are head over heels in love with each other and are often spotted together at the sets, parties, and dinner dates, however recently Tejasswi made a surprising revelation where she revealed that she no longer wants to be spotted with her beau Karan Kundrra

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 10:33
Shocking! Tejasswi Prakash doesn’t want to get spotted with Karan Kundrra for THIS reason

MUMBAI: TV’s hot couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra aka TejRan as fans lovingly call them are mostly spotted together at the sets, parties, and dinner dates. However, in a recent interview, Tejasswi made a surprising revelation where she revealed that she no longer wants to be spotted with her beau Karan Kundrra.

Also Read: Adorable! Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are setting cues to maintain long distance relationship, Here's how

Tejasswi said she is scared of too much of love, she wants to be seen less with Karan, especially in the spotted videos clicked by paps. Tejasswi said, “There’s a lot of love that we’ve received, and there are so many blessings coming. But at the same time, I have this concern that I don’t want this relationship to ever overpower or overshadow the fact that both me and Karan are good at what we do.”

Also Read: Finally! This is how Karan Kundrra reacts to his viral kissing video with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash

“We’re both good at art and we’re both capable of performing. We have been doing individual projects, and we’ve been trying to do great at it because we’re strong, both individually and then as a couple. So, nothing is bad but I’m just a bit scared. I just want us to be loved, also for the work that we individually do,”  she concluded.

Credit: India News

Television Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Bigg Boss 15 LOCK UPP Khatra Khatra Show Dance Deewane Juniors Swaragini Naagin 6 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 10:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Kya Baat Hai! Pranali Rathod follows the steps of Sumbul Touqeer Khan
MUMBAI : Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Exciting! Akshara to Sing in Front of the Audience
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is coming up with exciting twists in its upcoming...
Interesting! Is Ranveer Singh going to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3? Here is what you have to know
MUMBAI: Fans were extremely excited as filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has been planning ‘Don 3’ with Shah Rukh Khan and...
Revealed! Emraan Hashmi clears the air on being attacked on the sets of Ground Zero in Kashmir
MUMBAI : It's widely being rumoured that Emraan Hashmi was attacked with pelted stones in Kashmir’s Pahalgam during a...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anuj stops Anupamaa from helping anyone in the Shah family; Kinjal decides to leave the Shah house
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: WHAT! Paras Kalnawat shares a behind-the-scenes video; says his body went cold before the performance
MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was appreciated for...
RECENT STORIES
OMG! Times when Naseeruddin Shah said he doesn’t like Farhan Akhtar’s film
Interesting! Is Ranveer Singh going to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3? Here is what you have to know