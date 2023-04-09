Shocking! Tejasswi Prakash reveals an irritating habit of Karan Kundrra that will shock you

Karan and Tejasswi are two of the most loved and celebrated couples of television and they have a massive fan following and their fans bestow a lot of love and support on them. Now the actress revealed a shocking secret about Karan
Tejasswi

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner.

Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. 

Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them iconic real-life couples. 

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always. 

Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon. 

Karan has always been vocal about his love and feelings for Tejasswi Prakash. 

We have often seen how Karan has special things lined up for Tejasswi, which brings a big smile on her face. 

Now we came across a video, where Tejasswi is revealing a shocking habit of Karan that irritates her. 

The actress said the one thing that irritates me is that “When Karan gets angry he wants me to be all sweet and kind to him, but when I get angry he gets double angry on me and shouts even more” 

Everyone is shocked to know this and tells Karan that he is wrong and he should change this habit. 

Well, there is no doubt that Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of the television industry and they have a massive fan following. 

In a recent interview, Tejasswi had also said that Karan and she would get married when the time is right. 

